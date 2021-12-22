In the team’s final game of the Showcase Cup schedule as part of the G League Winter Showcase, the College Park Skyhawks defeated the Texas Legends to win their fourth straight game and their fifth in six tries, 141-89.

The Skyhawks led by as many as 54, which marks the biggest lead in franchise history. The team also set or tied franchise bests in points scored, margin of victory (52), three-pointers made (19), and most free throws made without a miss (12).

Each of the Skyhawks’ nine active players scored, and every player scored at least eight. Point guard Cat Barber finished with the fourth triple-double in franchise history (first this season by a Skyhawks player) and first of his career (20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists in 31 minutes). Centers Justin Tillman (24 points, 15 rebounds in 25 minutes) and Johnny Hamilton (18 points, 16 rebounds in 28 minutes) each recorded double-doubles to help set the pace. Tillman averaged 24.0 points and 16.0 rebounds in 29.5 minutes in the two games in Las Vegas.

The Skyhawks got off to a fiery start, scoring 34 points in the first quarter, including 8-for-11 from three. The team never let up from there, going into halftime up by 30, 71-41. The 41 points by the Legends marks the fewest given up by the Skyhawks in the first half of any game this season.

The Skyhawks extended their lead in the third quarter behind a 39-point outburst. The lead grew to as high as 54 points in the fourth quarter, and the Legends were never able to put a sizable dent in it by the end.

Guards Ibi Watson and UC Iroegbu recorded new career highs in points with 17 apiece in 29 and 21 minutes, respectively. Iroegbu added six dimes, a new career high as well. Guard Jordan Sibert chipped in 15 points on five made three’s in 27 minutes, all new season highs.

“From the outset, our execution on both ends was tremendous,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “No matter the situation, we were prepared and I was proud of how every one of these guys went out there and showed that.”

The Legends had five in double figures and were led by fifth-year shooting guard Brandon Fields with 18 points.

The College Park Skyhawks concluded their Showcase Cup schedule with a 5-9 record. Records will now reset and the team will travel to Fort Wayne to take on the Mad Ants on Dec. 27 at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com.