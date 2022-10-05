COLLEGE PARK — On Saturday morning, the College Park Skyhawks and CareSource, a proud partner and nonprofit provider of Medicaid managed health care plans, joined together for ‘Back to Basketball presented by CareSource’ for 75 local youth participants.

This family-friendly community outreach event, which was part of the NBA G League Fan Fest league-wide initiative, helped promote the return of NBA G League basketball for the 2022-23 season.

“Part of our responsibility as the ‘Team of the Southside’ is to be an agent of positive change in our community,” said Atlanta Hawks Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. “With the help of CareSource, we share a fun-filled morning with our community as well as educate them on important issues like access to healthcare.”

The event featured Skyhawks personnel, including general manager Tori Miller and assistant general manager Ty Conyers, as well as assistant coaches Courtney Alexander, Ashton Gibbs and Jimmie Oakman.

The group was joined by members of Skyhawks Entertainment including the team’s mascot Colli Hawk and the Southside Crew Dancers. The team worked alongside volunteers from CareSource to engage with local families in College Park. Children of the families had the opportunity to participate in various group activities including fundamental basketball stations lead by the Hawks Community Basketball Program. Other activities at ‘Back to Basketball’ included a mobile gaming truck and a CareSource mobile unit offering various health screenings including on-site well checks.

“Many of our Atlanta members live in Southside, specifically in College Park, so partnering with the Skyhawks was a natural fit for us,” said Jason Bearden, CareSource Georgia president. “Through this partnership we were able to serve the community by bringing some fun, exercise and well checks to local families.”

Last month, the Atlanta Hawks and CareSource, a leading nonprofit health plan, announced a multi-year agreement that includes initiatives focused on the health and wellness of the Atlanta community and underserved families. Throughout this integrated partnership, CareSource and the Hawks will work together to make a meaningful impact in Atlanta. As part of the agreement, CareSource will be designated as a proud partner of the Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks and their branding will be featured throughout the award-winning State Farm Arena as well as Gateway Center Arena at College Park. CareSource will also be the presenting partner of the Skyhawks’ Education Day Game, to be held on March 2.