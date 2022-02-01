The NBA G League announced today that College Park Skyhawks center Justin Tillman was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between Jan. 24-30.
Tillman started in two games for the Skyhawks during the week – both victories. In the team’s most recent game against Delaware on Jan. 28, Tillman scored 28 points (13-22 FG) and pulled down a College Park-record 23 rebounds in 38 minutes. He also added two blocks and a steal to his stat line. He is the only player in the G League this season to record at least 23 rebounds in a game and is the first G League player to reach at least 28 points and 23 rebounds since January 14, 2019.
In the home win against Long Island on Jan. 25, Tillman scored 20 points and pulled down 16 rebounds in 35 minutes. His averages for the week were 24.0 points, 19.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 36.5 minutes per game.
The VCU product now holds season averages of 24.4 points (.610 FG%, .821 FT%) and 11.2 rebounds in 35.2 minutes per game. He is one of three players in the G League averaging at least 24.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game (min. three games played).
