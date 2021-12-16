COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks completed the sweep of the two-game home series against Raptors 905 with a victory on Thursday, 120-104.

Season highs in scoring from Hawks assignment forward Jalen Johnson and forward DaQuan Jeffries helped propel the team to their second consecutive win and their third in four games.

Johnson stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points (11-for-17 FG, 6-for-8 3FG), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks in 38 minutes. He is the first player in the NBA G League this season with at least 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and at least three steals and blocks. Jeffries put in a season-high 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting and 5-for-9 on three’s in 28 minutes.

The Skyhawks fell behind early due to a massive first half from Raptors 905 big man Reggie Perry, who poured in 26 points in the half.

The Skyhawks came out of the break with invigorated defense, holding Raptors 905 to just 19 points in the third quarter.

Point guard Cat Barber provided a spark off the bench as well, putting in 18 points and dishing out seven assists, the fifth time he has recorded at least seven helpers. Two-way guard Skylar Mays also contributed with seven assists on the game to go with his nine points. This was the second consecutive game that Mays has reached seven assists.

“The way we moved the ball was what gave us the edge in this series,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “When we look for that extra pass and we find our open teammates, we play great basketball, and everyone benefits from that.”

One hundred and twenty points is a new season high for the Skyhawks, and their hot shooting (.562% FG, .444% 3FG) was ultimately too much for Raptors 905.

The Skyhawks will head to Las Vegas next for the 2021 NBA G League Winter Showcase, taking place from Dec. 19-22.