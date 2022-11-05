COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks defeated the Long Island Nets, 135-93 at the Gateway Center Arena on Friday evening in front of a sell-out crowd.

College Park was led by second-year player A.J. Lawson, who poured in 24 points to go with nine rebounds. He shot 9-12 from the floor, including 4-6 from three-point range. He was one of eight Skyhawks players in double figures.

The Skyhawks set a new franchise record for largest margin in a single quarter during the first quarter, outscoring Long Island 40-16. The Skyhawks shot 16-26 from the field (.615 FG%) in the opening period.

College Park won the second quarter as well, 29-24, to extend the lead to 69-40 at half. They were led by Brandon Williams’ 11 points in the half.

The Skyhawks then broke the franchise record that they set in the first quarter, with a 47-19 (+28) third quarter. The Skyhawks were just the second team in NBA G League history to have two quarters with at least a +24 margin in the same game, per Elias Sports.

The Skyhawks led by as many as 57 points during the second half, the largest lead in team history. The team outrebounded the Nets, 59-39, and dished out 24 assists to the Nets’ 17. The Skyhawks also held the advantage in terms of points in the paint, 72-54.

The Nets were held to just 6-32 3FG shooting on the night (.188), which is the second-lowest percentage that the Skyhawks have allowed dating back to the 2021-22 season.

The Nets were paced by 17 points from Jordan Bowden. RaiQuan Gray also added 10 points and seven rebounds.

“The players played for each other tonight,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “We have a great group of guys and the chemistry was on display between everyone.”

The Skyhawks and Nets will complete their two-game series in College Park on Sunday, with tip-off set for 3 p.m. ET. Every fan in attendance will receive a free clear bag, while supplies last. To guarantee a ticket, visit cpskyhawks.com/tickets. The game will air live on Peachtree TV and on NBAGLeague.com.