COLLEGE PARK – In the first stop of the NBA G League Ignite Tour, the College Park Skyhawks held on in a tight affair to defeat the Ignite, 129-119.

The Skyhawks were propelled by a monstrous effort from center Justin Tillman, who scored 37 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in 37 minutes. Although stats from this game will not count toward any regular season stats, it is the fourth straight game in any competition that Tillman has scored at least 30 points.

Rookie forward Jalen Johnson, on assignment from the Hawks, affected all areas of the game with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes.

The two teams went back-and-forth all game with 19 lead changes and 14 ties throughout gameplay. College Park led by as many as 12, while Ignite’s lead peaked at seven.

The Skyhawks thrived with an unselfish brand of basketball, dishing 29 assists as a team. They were also boosted by newcomer and Atlanta-area native Marcus Georges-Hunt, who drilled three three’s on four attempts off the bench.

“I was proud of the intensity we brought as a unit tonight,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “We were happy to have a lot of new and returning faces, and I thought everyone worked together very well.”

The Ignite was paced by guard Jaden Hardy, who scored 29 points and pulled down six rebounds in 35 minutes. College Park native Kevin Murphy scored 19 points off the bench in 33 minutes for Ignite.

The Skyhawks will travel to Wisconsin next to take on the Herd in the resumption of the Skyhawks’ regular season play. The game will take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.