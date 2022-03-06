COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks (9-12) defeated the Greensboro Swarm (6-15) for the second consecutive game, 120-107 on “University of West Georgia Day” at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.

The Skyhawks got off to a remarkable start, pouring in a season-high 37 first-quarter points en route to a 37-21 lead after one.

The Swarm stormed back in the second quarter with 38 points of their own to bring the halftime score to 60-59 in favor of the Skyhawks.

Midway through the third quarter, Justin Tillman secured his second consecutive double-double and his 17th overall this season, which leads the team. The NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between Jan. 24-30 finished with 33 points and 16 rebounds in 38 minutes. It is the third time this season he has had at least 30 points and 15 rebounds, the most such games in the G League this season.

The two teams kept it close throughout the third quarter, but the Skyhawks entered the fourth quarter with a two-point lead, 91-89. Two-way guard Sharife Cooper scored 12 of his 21 points in the quarter. He also finished with seven assists and five rebounds on the day.

Cat Barber scored 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help the Skyhawks pull away, outscoring the Swarm 29-18 in the quarter. Barber also added nine assists and five rebounds.

“It was a good, collective win,” said Gansey. “I’m really happy going 2-0 and getting two at home this weekend. Happy with our guys taking care of business.”

Immediately following the game, a panel of players that included Langston Galloway, A.J. Lawson, Malik Ellison, and Ibi Watson, as well as Head Coach Steve Gansey, spoke to a group of 60 students from University of West Georgia.

The Skyhawks will stay home to take on Raptors 905 on Thursday at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be found on Peachtree TV.