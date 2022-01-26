COLLEGE PARK — In the team’s second home regular season game since the season started on Jan. 5, the College Park Skyhawks defeated the Long Island Nets 105-102 Tuesday.

The Skyhawks led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but Long Island roared back to take the lead in the fourth quarter led by the play of Craig Randall, who scored 23 points in 44 minutes. In the teams’ previous matchup on Jan. 5, Randall scored a career-high 40 points.

The game was tied at 100 with under a minute left, and a jumper from David Duke, Jr. with 21.6 seconds put the Nets up by two, 102-100. An and-one by forward Jalen Johnson put the Skyhawks up, 103-102 with 11 seconds left, and the Skyhawks were able to hang on from there.

Center Justin Tillman continued his excellent form, starting with 10 points and nine rebounds in the first quarter – the first player in the NBA G League to do so this season. Tillman finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds in 35 minutes. It is his seventh double-double of the season.

Johnson, on assignment from the Hawks, added 18 points and 12 rebounds in 33 minutes for his team-leading ninth double-double of the season. Point guard Cat Barber had a team-high 26 points and seven assists in 37 minutes. Forward DaQuan Jeffries had a career-high four blocks as well.

The Skyhawks held the Nets to .275 3FG% (11-40), the third-lowest percentage by a College Park opponent this season.

“I was proud of the way we defended tonight, and it certainly helped us to have our full team of guys out there working together again,” said Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey. “Especially late in the game, I thought they did a great job of digging down deep and getting stops when we needed it.”

The Skyhawks finished with a 2-2 record head-to-head against the Nets this season.

College Park will hit the road for their next game, when they face off against the Delaware Blue Coats on Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com.