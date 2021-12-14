COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks earned their first home win of the season Tuesday night with their 118-108 victory over Raptors 905.

Hawks assignment player Jalen Johnson led the way with his fifth performance of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds on the season (23 points and 13 rebounds), and he was flanked by two-way guard Skylar Mays, who scored 22 points to go with seven rebounds and a season-high seven assists.

The Skyhawks tied a season high with seven players scoring in double figures and set a new season high with 32 assists on the night. Center Justin Tillman had 20 points and 12 rebounds, setting a new season high in rebounds. Guard Langston Galloway, who was acquired by the Skyhawks on Dec. 12, added 12 points and seven assists.

Raptors 905 were led by a 30-point performance from guard Breein Tyree, a new career high. Center Romaro Gill also contributed with 17 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.

The Skyhawks got off to an early lead, eclipsing 70 in the first half (71) for the second time this season (72 on Nov. 7) and third time in franchise history. Their advantage was cut in the third quarter as they were outscored, 32-23. However, a strong defensive effort in the fourth quarter sealed the victory as the Skyhawks held Raptors 905 to just 20 points in the period.

“The fourth quarter was huge for us; I loved our intensity and communication,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “It was so important for us to lock down to end the game and get the win with great team defense.”

The Skyhawks and Raptors 905 will rematch on Thursday at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park. The game will tip at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Peachtree TV.