WASHINGTON, D.C. – The College Park Skyhawks were defeated 131-22 by the Capital City Go-Go in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs.

With the loss, College Park is eliminated from its first trip to the NBA G League Playoffs.

The Skyhawks fell behind early, thanks to a 38-point first quarter from Capital City. College Park won the next two quarters and got within one point in the third quarter but was ultimately not able to pull ahead. The Go-Go scored 74 points in the paint and shot 53.2 percent on the night.

College Park was led by a pair of stellar double-doubles from Justin Tillman and Sharife Cooper. Tillman logged 30 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. He recorded three games during the season with at least 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Cooper finished with 19 points and 13 assists. It was also the third time this season he recorded at least 13 assists in a game.

Overall, the Skyhawks had seven players in double figures. Marcus Georges-Hunt poured in 18 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out a season-high eight assists. A.J. Lawson had 11 points and five rebounds. Langston Galloway had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. DaQuan Jeffries (16) and Malik Ellison (10) each contributed off the bench.

Capital City had four players with 20-plus points, led by Jordan Goodwin’s 26 points plus 10 assists. Joel Ayayi had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Schakel scored 21 points and Jaime Echenique finished with 22 points and seven rebounds.

“I’m really proud of this group; for the energy, the effort, and everything they have done together to be in this position,” said Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey. “It was a tough one tonight, but these guys battled for 48 minutes.”

The College Park Skyhawks have wrapped up their first complete season in the NBA G League, culminating in their first appearance in the NBA G League Playoffs. They completed the Showcase Cup part of the schedule with a 5-9 record, before going 20-13 in the regular season, including a team-record 11-game win streak to help clinch their first berth in the playoffs.