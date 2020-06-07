The remainder of the NBA G League’s 2019-20 season was canceled this week, bringing an end to the College Park Skyhawks’ inaugural season.
The season was suspended March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Games were scheduled through March 28.
The Skyhawks — the Atlanta Hawks’ G League affiliate — were previously the Erie Bayhawks before relocating to College Park’s Gateway Center Arena.
“We are disappointed that our season ended as abruptly as it did, but we believe we have established a strong foundation in College Park and are encouraged for the future of our organization,” the Skyhawks released in a statement. “The City of College Park and our friends at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park were incredible partners during our inaugural season and we look forward to ongoing, fruitful relationships with them.
“The residents of College Park and the neighboring South Atlanta communities showed tremendous enthusiasm for our organization, on and off the court. We are humbled by your support and are excited to deepen our connection with the south side community. We look forward to reuniting with our fans in the Gateway Center as soon as we can in a safe, responsible manner.”
The Skyhawks had a successful first season at Gateway Center Arena, adjacent to the Georgia International Convention Center and barely more than a mile from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The brand-new venue seats 3,500 for basketball (5,000 for concerts) and cost $45 million.
College Park, which finished with a 20-23 record, saw more community support as the season progressed and averaged almost 1,500 fans per game.
“We share the feeling of disappointment experienced by teams throughout our league upon the cancellation of the season,” Skyhawks general manager Derek Pierce and head coach Noel Gillespie said in a joint statement. “Though we are disappointed in how the 2019-20 campaign ended, we are also encouraged by the high level of professionalism our players showed through the suspension and subsequent cancellation of our first season in College Park. Our first season in College Park was an important success for our franchise as we were able to support the Atlanta Hawks in our mission to develop talent on and off the court.
“We thank our players, coaches and staff for their commitment to competing this season. We must also give a huge thanks to the City of College Park and the fans who welcomed us to town with such great enthusiasm. We believe the best is yet to come and we can’t wait to represent you again on the court at the Gateway Center.”
