COLLEGE PARK – Despite having six players score in double figures, the College Park Skyhawks fell in a narrow defeat to the Birmingham Squadron in their lone preseason game, 95-90. Ibi Watson led the way with a game-high 17 points to go along with seven rebounds.

The starting lineup of Watson, DaQuan Jeffries, Johnny Hamilton, AJ Lawson and Cat Barber all scored in double figures, and they were joined by forward Justin Tillman, who added 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

“It was great to see everyone seize the opportunity to get out there again,” said Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey. “This game gave us the chance to learn about ourselves and begin to improve more tomorrow.”

The Skyhawks succeeded in creating second chance opportunities for themselves, besting the Squadron 20-7 in second chance points. However, the Squadron created an advantage in transition, outscoring the Skyhawks 26-2 in fast break points. John Petty, Jr. and Malcolm Hill led the Squadron with 15 points each.

The College Park Skyhawks will open their regular season schedule when they host the Maine Celtics at home on Nov. 5, presented by Emory Healthcare. The game will take place at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park and will tip-off at 7 p.m.