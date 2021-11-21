COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks fell for the second consecutive game to the Delaware Blue Coats, 116-97, despite a historic performance from forward/center Jalen Johnson.

The 19-year-old recorded 21 points and 23 rebounds, the first NBA G League player with at least 21 points and 23 rebounds since March 3, 2019, when Isaiah Hartenstein scored 22 and pulled down 24 for Rio Grande Valley. The 23 rebounds is also a new franchise record, with the previous high being 16 set by Nick Ward on January 15, 2020.

Johnson now holds the highest single-game rebound number in the G League this season, and is second in rebounding average.

“I loved how he attacked the basket and secured us more possessions,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “Jalen has that mindset that can take him anywhere, and he’s only going to get better.”

The Skyhawks had five players score in double figures, with Sharife Cooper narrowly missing being the sixth with nine points. Cooper exited after 17 minutes with an ankle injury.

Malik Ellison tallied another 12 points and seven rebounds in his first career start. That makes back-to-back games at least reaching those marks.

The Blue Coats were led by the dynamic duo of Charlie Brown, Jr. and Shamorie Ponds, who each poured in 28 points.

The Skyhawks will go on the road for the first time this season to play the Capital City Go-Go when they face the Washington Wizards affiliate after Thanksgiving. The two teams will meet on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.