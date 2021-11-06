COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks, at one point down 19 in the third quarter, brought the game to within one in the fourth quarter but were ultimately defeated by the Maine Celtics 116-103 Friday night.

DaQuan Jeffries and Sharife Cooper highlighted the Skyhawks’ scoring, totaling 48 between them. Jeffries hit his first four shots, along with two free throws for four additional points. Jeffries’ first miss came with just under three minutes to go in the first half, but his next attempt was a thunderous putback dunk. He finished with 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

Cooper got going quickly, hitting two early 3-pointers and attacking the paint to supply others with easy looks. He finished with six assists to go along with his 23 points.

The Celtics had seven players in double figures, and were led by guard Sam Hauser, who tallied 27 points. Luke Kornet added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

A.J. Lawson provided a spark off the bench to erase the 19-point deficit, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes.

“I loved the energy that A.J. provided on both ends of the court,” said Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey. “Our team still needs time to figure each other out, but what helps us overcome that is that energy and drive that A.J. brought.”

The two teams will square up again on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park.