COLLEGE PARK — The College Park Skyhawks defeated the Long Island Nets, 129-119, at the Gateway Center Arena on Sunday afternoon to complete the series sweep following their 134-93 victory on Friday night.

Second-year guard Brandon Williams, whose returning player rights were acquired via trade in September, commanded the offense with 27 points and seven assists in 37 minutes. He also added eight rebounds to his totals.

A.J. Lawson led the team in scoring for the second consecutive game with 28 points to go with five rebounds. He shot 9-15 from the floor, including 2-4 from three-point range. Lawson has eclipsed 20 points in back-to-back games to start the season, and now has six career games scoring at least 20 points.

The Skyhawks took a 73-72 lead into halftime after a back-and-forth affair. College Park’s 73 first half points is the fourth-highest figure for the team dating back to the beginning of the 2021-22 season. Lawson led the team with 17 points (5-7 FG).

The tight contest continued in the second half, as the game saw 19 lead changes and 13 ties. The biggest lead by either team was 10 points by the Skyhawks, with 5:18 left in the fourth quarter when they led 116-106.

The Skyhawks bench helped the team to victory, outscoring the Nets bench, 47-24. The second unit was led by Hawks two-way guard Jarrett Culver, who notched 21 points and 12 rebounds in 25 minutes.

College Park shot 11-27 (.407 3FG%) from three and 46-96 (.479 FG%) from the field overall.

“This is a talented league and every game is different,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “I’m happy we were able to pull the game out and get the win at home.”

The Nets were paced by Jordan Bowden, who scored a career-high 37 points on 13-21 shooting. RaiQuan Gray also pitched in 19 points and 16 rebounds.

The Skyhawks will travel to Greensboro for a back-to-back against the Swarm next weekend. The first game will be on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with the conclusion in Greensboro set for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The Skyhawks defeated the Swarm in all three of their contests during the 2021-22 season.