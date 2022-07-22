COLLEGE PARK — The College Park Skyhawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, in partnership with Kenneth S. Nugent, Attorneys at Law, hosted a basketball clinic for 70 youth on Friday at Welcome All Park in College Park.

The clinic was conducted by the coaching staff of the Skyhawks, including Head Coach Steve Gansey. Assistant coaches Ronnie Burrell and Da’Sean Butler joined Gansey to teach kids fundamentals of the game and fine-tune their skills.

“Getting out in the community to engage with kids and teach them the game we all love is one of the best parts of the job,” said Gansey. “It was great to get outside and spend the day with the kids, and with the help of Ken Nugent and his team it was an amazing event.”

The clinic helped strengthen basketball skills of youth, who were chosen from Welcome All Summer Camp, The TRU Foundation, and local AAU circuits.

“I am happy to be able to support the College Park Skyhawks not only on the court but also in the community,” Nugent said. “The opportunity that this clinic provides the youth of College Park goes beyond the game of basketball, which is the power of teamwork and the heart of what we do.”

In his second year of partnership with the Skyhawks, Attorney Ken Nugent has continued to focus on the youth of College Park. During the 2021-22 regular season, Ken Nugent was the presenting sponsor of the Skyhawk’s Kids Night and collaborated with the team to bring an education-themed uniform to life when the game took place on March 29. Ken Nugent also committed to donating $1 for every point the Skyhawks scored in the regular season, with those funds going toward community outreach initiatives involving College Park youth.