COLLEGE PARK – In the team’s first regular season home basketball game of the 2021-22 campaign, the College Park Skyhawks handed the Grand Rapids Gold their first loss of the regular season in a blowout victory, 120-94.

The Skyhawks (2-2) were led by a career night from rookie forward A.J. Lawson, who poured in a career-high 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting and 4-for-9 from three. Lawson added three rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes.

Grand Rapids suffered its first loss, falling to 3-1.

Second-year guard and two-way player Skylar Mays posted a stat line of 23 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and four steals in 34 minutes. The 23/8/7/4 stat line has only been done twice in the G League this season.

College Park scored 33 and 32 in the first two frames to propel the team to a 65-46 lead at half. In the third quarter, the lead ballooned to a game-high 28, and the Skyhawks were able to stave the Gold off the rest of the way.

Guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries and Jalen Johnson, on assignment with the Hawks, joined Skylar Mays in making their regular season debuts with College Park. Jeffries, who recently returned from a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, scored 16 points to go with six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 32 minutes. Johnson contributed nine points, four rebounds, and three assists in just over nine minutes before exiting with an ankle injury.

The Skyhawks dominated through attacking the paint and moving the ball, evident in their season-high 76 points in the paint, as well as their 30 assists to just nine turnovers.

“Moving the ball the way we did tonight makes us really tough to beat,” said Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey. “Nine turnovers as a team is the fewest we’ve had all year and I’m proud of how unselfishly we played.”