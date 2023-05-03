On Wednesday, the College Park Skyhawks and Fifth Third Bank, proud partner of the Skyhawks, participated in ‘Fifth Third Day’ — an annual companywide community celebration — by packing meals for underserved communities at Urban Recipe in Atlanta.

Fifth Third Bank plans to provide 10 million meals to those in need nationwide for Fifth Third Day, donated to various hunger relief organizations across the Bank’s 11-state retail footprint. In Georgia, Fifth Third Bank plans to provide 200,000 meals to underserved families.

“Having partners like Fifth Third Bank makes our work so much more special, as we can collaborate with others that share our emphasis on giving back,” said Atlanta Hawks Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. “We are grateful to Fifth Third for involving us on their special day and it invigorates us to work alongside them to make an impact on our community.”

Members of the Skyhawks business staff and entertainment team joined Fifth Third Bank representatives, including Regional President Randy Koporc, to pack meals that will be distributed to various hunger relief organizations across Atlanta and Georgia.

“Fifth Third Day, 5/3 on the calendar, is a special day for us where we take time to celebrate our employees, customers and community,” said Koporc. “This year, Fifth Third Bank Georgia will partner with six organizations to help combat food insecurity. We cannot do this work without partners like the College Park Skyhawks. Thanks for your partnership.”

In February, the Skyhawks and Fifth Third Bank announced a community-focused partnership, and the Skyhawks became Fifth Third Bank’s only partner among professional sports teams in Atlanta as well as their only partnership in the NBA G League.

During the 2023 regular season, the Skyhawks hosted Grove Park residents for a home game as part of the partnership. The initiative supported Fifth Third Bank’s Empowering Black Futures Program which will invest $20 million in the Grove Park’s neighborhood revitalization efforts and provides unique opportunities for the residents to enjoy.