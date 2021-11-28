WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Capital City Go-Go (4-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, defeated the College Park Skyhawks (0-5), 113-103 on Sunday afternoon at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Tied at 31 apiece after the first quarter, Capital City would trail by eight at the half after the Skyhawks’ Cat Barber scored 14 of the teams 33 second quarter points. College Park led 64-56 at the half, shooting 56.8% from the field. Go-Go guard, Cassius Winston scored 16 points off the bench at half – knocking down three of his four three-point attempts.

Capital City would go on a 11-0 run at the beginning of the second half to take their first lead since the 7:28 minute mark of the second quarter. College Park responded with a 6-0 run to regain the lead before the Go-Go would close the quarter on a 9-0 run to give Capital City a three-point lead heading into the fourth. The Go-Go outscored the Skyhawks 33-19 in the third quarter.

Up 86-83 heading into the fourth, the Go-Go never trailed again after going on an 11-0 run at 8:55 mark. The Go-Go would outscore College Park by 18 in the second half and hold the Skyhawks to just 39 second half points on 31.0% shooting. Cassius Winston (11), Isaiah Todd (10) and Jordan Goodwin (10) would combine for 31 of the Go-Go’s 57 second-half points. Capital City would control the boards in the second half, outrebounding College Park by 13.

Cassius Winston led the Go-Go with 27 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3PT). Joel Ayayi was just short of a triple-double, posting 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Isaiah Todd had 18 points and seven rebounds and Greg Monroe totaled nine points and 12 rebounds off the bench, while Jordan Schakel (17) and Jordan Goodwin (15) each scored in double figures.

College Park’s Cat Barber led all scorers with a 35-point effort, also adding seven assists and four rebounds. Sharife Cooper (19), Skylar Mays (15), Malik Ellison (13) and Justin Tillman (14) each scored in double-figures as well.

Capital City and College Park will meet again on Tuesday, November 30, at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. and will be simulcast on NBCSW+ as well as Monumental Sports Network.