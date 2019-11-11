The College Park Skyhawks notched their first franchise win of the season behind a huge night from Marcus Derrickson and a 35-point second quarter over the Long Island Nets.
The Skyhawks won 120-109 to improve to 1-1 on the season.
This was the Skyhawks' second road game of the young season but the program struggled after the first quarter down 30-23.
The Skyhawks scored 9-3 to begin the second quarter and rolled out to a 58-50 lead into halftime. Although the Skyhawks didn't win the third quarter as their foe outscored them 34-32, College Park didn't allow their opponent to outscore them in the final quarter of play.
The home team refused to go away quietly, pulling within one with just under six minutes to play, but Derrickson once again came up clutch, hitting his fifth three of the night and sparking a 5-0 run that would put the game out of reach for the Nets.
Derrickson led the way for College Park with 31 points on 5-14 shooting from beyond the arc to go with nine rebounds. Goodwin added 27 points and nine assists, while Brown, Jr. added a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds. Armoni Brooks and Mark Ogden, Jr. made an impact off the bench, adding nine and seven points in the first half, respectively. On the night, Brooks finished with 12 points and Ogden, Jr. with 9. Tahjere McCall enjoyed his first game back to his old home court, adding nine points in the win, while Jordan Sibert contributed eight. As a team, College Park went 16-42 from deep (38%) and committed just 11 turnovers on the night. Deng Adel led the Nets with 27 points.
“It was a great team win,” Noel Gillespie, College Park head coach said in a press release. “I’m proud of how we competed, and the entire roster contributed. We shared the ball and took care of the ball. We had 27 assists and 11 turnovers and put pressure on the Nets on the defensive end. Everyone is excited, our staff, our players, and we’re excited to continue building on this.”
The Skyhawks make stops in Lakeland, Fla. and Fort Wayne, Ind. on Nov. 16 and 18, respectively, before taking their home court for the first time on Nov. 21.