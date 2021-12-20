In the team’s first game of the NBA G League Winter Showcase, the College Skyhawks outlasted the Memphis Hustle in overtime, 134-130, winning their third game in a row and fourth in the last five on Monday night.

The Skyhawks were down as many as 10 in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter down by five, 95-90. A furious scoring burst in the fourth quarter (38 points) helped send the game to overtime, where the Skyhawks pulled out a narrow victory.

The Skyhawks were led by an explosive performance off the bench by point guard Cat Barber. He poured in 29 points in 35 minutes, the second time he has scored at least 29 points off the bench this season (35 on Nov. 28 vs. Go-Go). Barber was supported by a forceful inside presence in Justin Tillman, who recorded 24 points and 17 rebounds in 28 minutes. This was his third game of the season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, and his second in the past week (22 points, 14 rebounds on Dec. 14 vs. Raptors 905).

The Hustle’s pace was set by a trio of players with at least 20 points. Cameron Young led the way with 32 points off the bench, David Stockton recorded 25 points and 14 assists, and Darnell Cowart pulled down 13 rebounds to go with his 20 points.

The Skyhawks had a season-high 74 points in the paint and 25 second chance points.

“Attacking the paint and controlling the inside was what gave us the slight edge tonight,” said Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey. “I thought Justin [Tillman] initiated that well for us and established our presence down low, and I’m glad it helped us get the overtime win.”

The Skyhawks will conclude their NBA G League Winter Showcase schedule with a matchup with the Texas Legends on Wednesday at 2 p.m.