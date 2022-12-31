COLLEGE PARK — The College Park Skyhawks defeated the Lakeland Magic 124-96 Saturady in the first game of the NBA G League regular season for both teams.

The Skyhawks led by as many as 36 points in a nearly wire-to-wire victory.

Hawks two-way guard Jarrett Culver recorded his third career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Vit Krejci, on assignment from the Hawks, recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds in his Skyhawks debut. In total, eight Skyhawks players scored in double figures: Culver, Krejci, Brandon Williams (20), Armoni Brooks (19), Cat Barber (16), Davion Warren (15), Chris Silva (14) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (12).

The Skyhawks led after the first half, 63-51, behind double-figure scoring from Williams (11), Culver (10) and Silva (10). Silva and Bezhanishvili helped patrol the paint early — holding the Magic to just 18 points in the paint throughout the half — tied for the lowest in a first half for the Magic this season.

College Park controlled the third quarter, outscoring the Magic 26-13. The 13 points scored by the Magic marked a season-low given up by the Skyhawks in any quarter. The Skyhawks held Lakeland to just 5-25 (.200 FG%) from the field during the period.

The Skyhawks’ lead grew during the fourth quarter, reaching as many as 36 points (120-84). Warren scored 11 of his points in the final frame.

“I thought we did an unbelievable job of sticking to the game plan,” said Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey. “Everybody came in, stepped up, and were efficient and effective.”

The Magic were led by a double-double from Simi Shittu (28 points, 15 rebounds). Jay Scrubb and Zavier Simpson also pitched in with 16 points and 15 points.

The Skyhawks wrap up their two-game set with Lakeland on Monday, Jan. 2. That game will tip at 7 p.m. The Skyhawks will then hit the road for a two-game series against Wisconsin, to be played on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and Friday, Jan. 6. Wednesday will tip at 7 p.m., with the conclusion set to start at 8 p.m.