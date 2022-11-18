COLLEGE PARK — On Friday morning, the College Park Skyhawks participated in the ‘Love Feeds’ event put on by ‘Love Beyond Walls’ outside of Woodward Academy in College Park.

Skyhawks players, coaches, basketball operations staff and business staff volunteered to hand out food, drinks, and hygiene kits to more than 100 local families.

“It is important to the culture of our team and our organization that we give back to the community that supports us through everything,” said Skyhawks General Manager Tori Miller. “Anytime we can get our entire group out to do good work in the place we call home, we will jump at the opportunity, and we are so grateful to ‘Love Beyond Walls’ for having us today.”

The group was also joined by members of the Skyhawks entertainment crew, including the Southside Crew Dancers. Overall, more than 40 volunteers participated in this pre-Thanksgiving event geared towards providing families with necessary goods.

“For Love Beyond Walls, service is not an event - it’s a lifestyle – and we love showing up for our community members all year to ensure the most vulnerable of our community are not forgotten,” said Terence Lester, Founder of Love Beyond Walls. “This year, I’m excited that we are working with the Skyhawks to ensure people are reminded of their worth during the holidays.”