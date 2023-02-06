The College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, and Fifth Third Bank Georgia announced a partnership Monday that will focus on community programming, as well as include social media and in-venue elements.

The newly formed partnership marks the first banking partner in the history of the Skyhawks. For Fifth Third Bank, the Skyhawks are the only professional sports partner in Atlanta as well as their only partnership in the NBA G League.

As part of the partnership, the Skyhawks and Fifth Third Bank will partner on May 3 – known within Fifth Third Bank as ‘Fifth Third Day’ – to provide meals to community neighbors during Fifth Third Bank’s companywide community celebration. Further, the Skyhawks will host Grove Park residents for a home game this season and will offer in-game experiences to them. The initiative supports Fifth Third Bank’s Empowering Black Futures Program which will invest $20 million in the Grove Park’s neighborhood revitalization efforts and provide unique opportunities for the residents to enjoy.

“When we can find partners that align with our values that include giving back to the community, we could not be happier,” said Janice Koon, Atlanta Hawks Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations. “Fifth Third Bank shares a commitment with us to making positive change in our community and we are excited to get to work with them.”

Fifth Third Bank will also receive LED signage on the scorer’s table during all Skyhawks home games, in-venue signage at Gateway Center Arena, and a social media feature. The College Park Skyhawks will showcase the best five three-pointers made throughout each month on its social channels as part of the “Five Threes of the Month” feature.

“We are proud to partner with the College Park Skyhawks,” said Randy Koporc, Regional President for Fifth Third Bank Georgia. “At our core, we are committed to strengthening the community, and this partnership with the Skyhawks to combat food insecurity, as well as further develop relationships with the Grove Park community, is exciting.”