The NBA G League announced Thursday that College Park Skyhawks point guard Cat Barber was named to the league’s All-Showcase Team following his outstanding performances over two games in Las Vegas.
Barber averaged 24.5 points (.531% FG/.500% 3FG/.875% FT), 9.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 33.0 minutes per game as the Skyhawks went 2-0 during the Showcase.
The 6-foot-1 North Carolina State alum recorded his first triple-double of his career, scoring 20 points to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 31 minutes on Wednesday when the Skyhawks defeated the Legends, 141-89. In the Skyhawks’ first game of the Winter Showcase, Barber scored 29 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished seven assists off the bench in a thrilling 134-130 victory over the Memphis Hustle.
The Skyhawks travel to Fort Wayne to kick off their 36-game regular season against the Mad Ants on Dec. 27. The game is set to tip at noon.
