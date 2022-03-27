HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – The College Park Skyhawks defeated the Windy City Bulls 127-110 in Hoffman Estates, Ill., to sweep the two-game series with Windy City.

The win marks College Park’s eighth consecutive, which ties the G League’s longest this season (Long Island from 2/11/22 to 3/6/22) and extends the College Park team record.

A balanced scoring attack — directed by Cat Barber, who poured in 28 points along with 14 assists — propelled College Park (17-13) to the victory to complete the sweep.

Marcus Georges-Hunt recorded his first double-double for College Park with 18 points and 11 rebounds in 41 minutes. Langston Galloway, averaging 25.7 points over his last three games, pitched in 21 points of his own. Justin Tillman also recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds, his 18th game this season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Ibi Watson had 21 points on 9-12 shooting.

The team fired on all cylinders to begin the contest, scoring 40 points to the Bulls’ 24 in the opening quarter. The Skyhawks recorded 28 points in the paint in the first, a team record. It was the third 40-point first quarter of the season for the team.

The Skyhawks extended the lead to 20 by the third quarter, but the Bulls hung around thanks to two-way player Tyler Cook. The forward from Iowa recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds on the night. The Bulls also had contributions from Devon Dotson and Henri Drell, who each scored 17 points.

On the night, College Park converted 48 of their 85 field goal attempts (.565 FG%), 13 of their 30 three-point attempts (.433 3FG%), and 10 of their 13 free-throw attempts (.769 FT%). It is the first game this season with at least .560/.430/.760 shooting splits for the Skyhawks.

“I think our guys are just really locking in on small details,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “These small things lead to bigger and better things, and I’m really happy for our group.”

The Skyhawks return home for their final home game of the regular season on Tuesday when they take on the Lakeland Magic. The game is set to tip at 7 p.m. and can be found on Peachtree TV.