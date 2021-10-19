The College Park Skyhawks and head coach Steve Gansey announced Tuesday the team’s assistant coaching staff for the NBA G League 2021-22 season.

The assistant coaching staff supporting Gansey consists of Courtney Alexander, Ronnie Burrell, Da’Sean Butler and Jacob Porter.

“I am extremely confident that the experience of this staff will be invaluable to our players and put them in positions to succeed,” said Gansey. “This group has been at every level of the game, and I am thrilled to have the chance to learn from and work with them on a daily basis.”

Veteran G League assistant coach Courtney Alexander joins the Skyhawks staff. Alexander previously served as an assistant coach for the Erie BayHawks (2018) as well as the Grand Rapids Drive (2019). Before coaching, he served as a consultant for the NBA and the NBPA from 2014-17. He was drafted by the Orlando Magic with the 13th overall selection in the 2000 NBA Draft and played four seasons with Dallas, Washington, and New Orleans, averaging 9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 187 career games.

Ronnie Burrell joins as an assistant coach after spending last season as player development coordinator for the Chicago Bulls. He has also spent time as an assistant coach and video assistant for the Brooklyn Nets. Burrell played just over a decade overseas in France, Germany and Poland before becoming a coach. He played collegiately at UNC Greensboro from 2001-05.

Former West Virginia star Da’Sean Butler is also joining the staff. This will be Butler’s first coaching experience at the professional level, having served as an assistant at Wheeling University since February. After four decorated years of playing with the Mountaineers — where he finished his career as the third-leading scorer in program history — Butler played professionally overseas and domestically, with international stops in Latvia, Belgium, France, Germany and Israel as well as a stint with the Austin Toros of the NBA G League.

Jacob Porter, who also previously worked with the Drive and BayHawks, rounds out Gansey’s staff as an assistant coach. He also spent a season at the NBA level, serving as a basketball operations intern for the Detroit Pistons. In addition, Porter assisted USA Basketball for their World Cup qualifying events in 2018 and 2019. Porter graduated from Morehead State University in 2017.

The coaching staff will be supported by assistant general manager Ty Conyers, head athletic trainer Kelly German and head strength and conditioning coach Terrance McLellan.