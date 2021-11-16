The College Park Skyhawks will host a Hoops and Heroes Night for their Friday night game against the Delaware Blue Coats at 7 p.m., the team announced Tuesday.

The game will feature on-court and in-arena recognitions for heroes such as frontline workers, military veterans, teachers and more. The team will also recognize the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream for their humanitarian efforts, including being recently named the “Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year” by ESPN. The Skyhawks will also work with community partners to donate tickets to veteran groups.

“The most important thing we can do as members of the College Park community is recognize those whose bravery and courage help us all lead better lives,” said Vice President of Operations Janice Koon. “We are excited to host these wonderful members of our community and treat them to a night of fun and great basketball.”

The Skyhawks will host the Blue Coats at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park on Friday and Sunday, with the latter game tipping off at 2 p.m.