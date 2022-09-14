The College Park Skyhawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, will host local open tryouts on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Woodward Academy in College Park.

Players who register will have the opportunity to compete for an invitation to the Skyhawks’ training camp at the end of October.

Members of the Skyhawks’ coaching staff and front office, including head coach Steve Gansey and general manager Tori Miller, will be in attendance to evaluate participating players. Last year’s tryouts led to the team signing Justin Tillman, who was first-team All-NBA G League during the 2021-22 season, as well as Malik Ellison, who played in 39 games for the team and signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks last season.

All tryout participants must pay $175 to register beforehand, and it will be open to the first 100 registrants. In accordance with the NBA G League, all participants must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of the open tryout date.

To register for the tryout and for more info, visit cpskyhawks.gleague.nba.com/tryouts/.