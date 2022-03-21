The College Park Skyhawks, in partnership with Emory Healthcare, are hosting Military Appreciation Night on Tuesday when they take on the Maine Celtics at the Gateway Center Arena.

The team will work with Emory Healthcare and the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program (EHVP) to bring a fan experience that honors all current and former military members and their families.

For the first time in College Park Skyhawks history, the team will wear themed jerseys in honor of Military Appreciation Night. The jerseys will bring awareness to the issues of veteran care and the work of the EHVP. The military-themed, black-and-white camouflage jerseys will feature Emory Healthcare logos.

“Working with Emory Healthcare and their Veterans Program to show our appreciation for those who serve this country is a wonderful opportunity and blessing,” said Janice Koon, Vice President of G League and NBA 2K League Operations for the Atlanta Hawks. “We are excited to help bring awareness to the work of the EHVP and hope we can shine a light on the issues that our veterans face every day.”

Emory Healthcare Veterans Program (EHVP) treats conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), military sexual trauma (MST), anxiety, and depression related to military service. Treatment is free and confidential for eligible post-9/11 veterans and service members living anywhere in the United States regardless of discharge status, deployment history, or length of service.

The game on Tuesday night will highlight and honor those who have served or are serving, as well as their families, with in-arena presentations and more. The national anthem will feature a court-sized flag on display, and the team will give an address prior to the game.

“We are grateful to the College Park Skyhawks for featuring the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program during their Military Appreciation Night,” said Dr. Barbara Rothbaum, Executive Director of the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program. “Partners like these are vital to amplifying our message — letting veterans know that treatment works and no one has to struggle with invisible wounds alone.”

The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Peachtree TV.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can email info@cpskyhawks.com, visit cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370.