The College Park Skyhawks, the official G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced Tuesday they will launch a virtual fitness program that can be accessed online on the team’s social media channels.
Led by former NBA and NFL cheerleader and entertainment coordinator for the Skyhawks Veronica Paul, classes will focus on mindful movement and physical fitness. All are welcome regardless of fitness level.
“We are thrilled to have Veronica Paul lead our community in a fun and healthy activity,” said Janice Koon, the Skyhawks vice president of G League operations. “We wanted to provide a unique opportunity for people to change up their workout routines.”
The first class, titled ‘Virtual PE,’ will be available through the Skyhawks social media channels on Wednesday, Apr. 22 at noon. The class runs 20 minutes and participants are encouraged to wear non-slip athletic shoes. Paul is a former member of the ATL Hawks Dancers, Portland Trail Blazers’ BlazerDancers and the Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders.
For more information on the first ‘Skyhawks Virtual Fitness’ event and to register for updates, please visit CPSkyhawks.com.
