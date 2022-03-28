The College Park Skyhawks are hosting “Kids Night” on Tuesday, March 29 when they take on the Lakeland Magic at the Gateway Center Arena.

In what will be the last home game of the 2021-22 regular season for College Park, the team will wear themed jerseys sponsored by Kenneth S. Nugent, Attorneys at Law. The game experience and jerseys are to highlight the work of the TRU Foundation, a local non-profit founded by Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps that works to positively impact Atlanta’s youth. Epps is part of the Skyhawks’ ownership group.

The jerseys feature a playful design that incorporates colorful names and numbers. They also feature Nugent’s logo along with the logo of the TRU Foundation, signifying their commitment to children as well as bringing awareness to issues like the importance of early childhood education.

“The work that our team continues to do with Ken Nugent is incredibly important to us,” said Janice Koon, Vice President of G League and NBA 2K League Operations for the Atlanta Hawks. “We are always looking for ways to be a positive member of our community, and to help bring beneficial change for kids through the TRU Foundation is an incredible opportunity.”

The TRU Foundation is dedicated to promoting balanced, respectful, and enriched relationships and aims to create life changing moments and help build a positive outcome for our young generation.

“I am thrilled to be able to partner with the College Park Skyhawks and the TRU Foundation for ‘Kids Night’,” said Kenneth S. Nugent. “The special jerseys are symbolic of my commitment not only to the team, but to the kids that will benefit from the experience of seeing positive role models in the community come together to make a difference.”

The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on Peachtree TV.