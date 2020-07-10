The Atlanta Hawks and their NBA G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, announced multiple promotions and a hire within the Basketball Operations group, including the promotion of Tori Miller to general manager of the Skyhawks.
Miller’s promotion establishes her as the first woman to hold the title of general manager in the history of the NBA G League. Former Skyhawks general manager Derek Pierce will continue to oversee Atlanta’s scouting department in his role as vice president of player personnel for the Hawks.
Miller, who was named assistant general manager of the Skyhawks on July 30, 2019, began her tenure with the organization as manager of basketball operations three seasons ago with the Erie BayHawks. A native of Decatur, Ga., Miller is a University of Miami graduate and spent time as a basketball operations intern for the Phoenix Suns prior to her time in the G League.
