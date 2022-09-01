Coming off the first playoff appearance in franchise history, the College Park Skyhawks unveiled their 50-game schedule for 2022-23 campaign, the team’s third season in the NBA G League.

The Skyhawks schedule will open with a weekend series against Long Island, NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, on Friday, November 4 at 7 p.m., followed by a rematch on Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m. The team will also host NBA G League Ignite for a home regular season series on March 8 and 9, with both games at 7 p.m.

“Coming off of our first full season in 2021-22, we are eager to get back out to College Park and be in front of the fans,” said Janice Koon, Vice President of G League and 2K League Operations with the Atlanta Hawks. “We are excited to bring the future stars of the NBA to College Park.”

College Park enters the season led by second-year Head Coach Steve Gansey, who guided the team to a 20-13 regular season record and the first playoff berth in franchise history. The Skyhawks went on a team-record 11-game win streak to close out the regular season and secure a spot in the NBA G League Playoffs.

“We can’t wait to build off the great momentum that we had at the end of last season,” said Skyhawks General Manager Tori Miller. “To make the playoffs for the first time in franchise history was a major accomplishment, and I know Coach Gansey and his staff are hungry to make new history this season.”

Following the same format as last season, the NBA G League will crown two champions at separate points this year to complement the fluidity of rosters and fluctuation of players during the season. The NBA G League season will consist of two parts: an 18-game Showcase Cup to begin the season; and a 32-game regular season in advance of the traditional NBA G League Playoffs.

Fri, Nov 4

7:00 PM ET

LONG ISLAND NETS

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Sun, Nov 6

2:00 PM ET

LONG ISLAND NETS

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Fri, Nov 11

7:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

GREENSBORO SWARM

Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Greensboro, NC

Sat, Nov 12

7:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

GREENSBORO SWARM

Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Greensboro, NC

Tue, Nov 15

7:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO

Entertainment and Sports Arena

Washington, DC

Sun, Nov 20

2:00 PM ET

WESTCHESTER KNICKS

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Tue, Nov 22

7:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

WESTCHESTER KNICKS

Total Mortgage Arena

Bridgeport, CT

Sun, Nov 27

3:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO

Entertainment and Sports Arena

Washington, DC

Mon, Nov 28

7:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

LONG ISLAND NETS

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Uniondale, NY

Thu, Dec 1

7:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

WESTCHESTER KNICKS

Total Mortgage Arena

Bridgeport, CT

Sat, Dec 3

6:00 PM ET

RAPTORS 905

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Sun, Dec 4

2:00 PM ET

MAINE CELTICS

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Tue, Dec 6

7:00 PM ET

MAINE CELTICS

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Mon, Dec 12

7:00 PM ET

DELAWARE BLUE COATS

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Wed, Dec 14

7:00 PM ET

DELAWARE BLUE COATS

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Fri, Dec 16

7:30 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

RAPTORS 905

Paramount Fine Foods Centre

Mississauga, ON

Sat, Dec 31

6:30 PM ET

LAKELAND MAGIC

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Mon, Jan 2

7:00 PM ET

LAKELAND MAGIC

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Wed, Jan 4

7:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

WISCONSIN HERD

Oshkosh Arena

Oshkosh, WI

Fri, Jan 6

8:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

WISCONSIN HERD

Oshkosh Arena

Oshkosh, WI

Sun, Jan 8

2:00 PM ET

AUSTIN SPURS

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Sat, Jan 14

6:30 PM ET

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Mon, Jan 16

7:00 PM ET

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Thu, Jan 19

8:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

WINDY CITY BULLS

Now Arena

Hoffman Estates, IL

Sun, Jan 22

3:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Ft. Wayne, IN

Tue, Jan 24

6:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

CLEVELAND CHARGE

Wolstein Center

Cleveland, OH

Wed, Jan 25

7:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

CLEVELAND CHARGE

Wolstein Center

Cleveland, OH

Fri, Jan 27

7:00 PM ET

MOTOR CITY CRUISE

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Sun, Jan 29

2:00 PM ET

MOTOR CITY CRUISE

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Fri, Feb 3

7:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

MAINE CELTICS

Portland Expo Building

Portland, ME

Sat, Feb 4

7:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

MAINE CELTICS

Portland Expo Building

Portland, ME

Mon, Feb 6

7:00 PM ET

WESTCHESTER KNICKS

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Wed, Feb 8

7:00 PM ET

WESTCHESTER KNICKS

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Sat, Feb 11

6:30 PM ET

LONG ISLAND NETS

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Mon, Feb 13

7:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

DELAWARE BLUE COATS

Chase Fieldhouse

Wilmington, DE

Wed, Feb 15

12:30 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, IN

Fri, Feb 24

8:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

BIRMINGHAM SQUADRON

Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Birmingham, AL

Sun, Feb 26

12:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

OKLAHOMA CITY BLUE

Paycom Center

Oklahoma City, OK

Thu, Mar 2

11:00 AM ET

GREENSBORO SWARM

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Sat, Mar 4

6:30 PM ET

GREENSBORO SWARM

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Wed, Mar 8

7:00 PM ET

G LEAGUE IGNITE

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Thu, Mar 9

7:00 PM ET

G LEAGUE IGNITE

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Sat, Mar 11

6:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

DELAWARE BLUE COATS

Chase Fieldhouse

Wilmington, DE

Fri, Mar 17

7:00 PM ET

GRAND RAPIDS GOLD

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Sat, Mar 18

6:30 PM ET

GRAND RAPIDS GOLD

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

Gateway Center Arena

College Park, GA

Tue, Mar 21

7:30 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

RAPTORS 905

Paramount Fine Foods Centre

Mississauga, ON

Thu, Mar 23

8:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

WINDY CITY BULLS

Now Arena

Hoffman Estates, IL

Sat, Mar 25

8:00 PM ET

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS

BIRMINGHAM SQUADRON

Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Birmingham, AL