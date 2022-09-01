Coming off the first playoff appearance in franchise history, the College Park Skyhawks unveiled their 50-game schedule for 2022-23 campaign, the team’s third season in the NBA G League.
The Skyhawks schedule will open with a weekend series against Long Island, NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, on Friday, November 4 at 7 p.m., followed by a rematch on Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m. The team will also host NBA G League Ignite for a home regular season series on March 8 and 9, with both games at 7 p.m.
“Coming off of our first full season in 2021-22, we are eager to get back out to College Park and be in front of the fans,” said Janice Koon, Vice President of G League and 2K League Operations with the Atlanta Hawks. “We are excited to bring the future stars of the NBA to College Park.”
College Park enters the season led by second-year Head Coach Steve Gansey, who guided the team to a 20-13 regular season record and the first playoff berth in franchise history. The Skyhawks went on a team-record 11-game win streak to close out the regular season and secure a spot in the NBA G League Playoffs.
“We can’t wait to build off the great momentum that we had at the end of last season,” said Skyhawks General Manager Tori Miller. “To make the playoffs for the first time in franchise history was a major accomplishment, and I know Coach Gansey and his staff are hungry to make new history this season.”
Following the same format as last season, the NBA G League will crown two champions at separate points this year to complement the fluidity of rosters and fluctuation of players during the season. The NBA G League season will consist of two parts: an 18-game Showcase Cup to begin the season; and a 32-game regular season in advance of the traditional NBA G League Playoffs.
Fri, Nov 4
7:00 PM ET
LONG ISLAND NETS
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Sun, Nov 6
2:00 PM ET
LONG ISLAND NETS
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Fri, Nov 11
7:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
GREENSBORO SWARM
Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
Greensboro, NC
Sat, Nov 12
7:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
GREENSBORO SWARM
Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
Greensboro, NC
Tue, Nov 15
7:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
CAPITAL CITY GO-GO
Entertainment and Sports Arena
Washington, DC
Sun, Nov 20
2:00 PM ET
WESTCHESTER KNICKS
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Tue, Nov 22
7:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
WESTCHESTER KNICKS
Total Mortgage Arena
Bridgeport, CT
Sun, Nov 27
3:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
CAPITAL CITY GO-GO
Entertainment and Sports Arena
Washington, DC
Mon, Nov 28
7:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
LONG ISLAND NETS
Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Uniondale, NY
Thu, Dec 1
7:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
WESTCHESTER KNICKS
Total Mortgage Arena
Bridgeport, CT
Sat, Dec 3
6:00 PM ET
RAPTORS 905
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Sun, Dec 4
2:00 PM ET
MAINE CELTICS
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Tue, Dec 6
7:00 PM ET
MAINE CELTICS
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Mon, Dec 12
7:00 PM ET
DELAWARE BLUE COATS
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Wed, Dec 14
7:00 PM ET
DELAWARE BLUE COATS
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Fri, Dec 16
7:30 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
RAPTORS 905
Paramount Fine Foods Centre
Mississauga, ON
Sat, Dec 31
6:30 PM ET
LAKELAND MAGIC
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Mon, Jan 2
7:00 PM ET
LAKELAND MAGIC
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Wed, Jan 4
7:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
WISCONSIN HERD
Oshkosh Arena
Oshkosh, WI
Fri, Jan 6
8:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
WISCONSIN HERD
Oshkosh Arena
Oshkosh, WI
Sun, Jan 8
2:00 PM ET
AUSTIN SPURS
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Sat, Jan 14
6:30 PM ET
CAPITAL CITY GO-GO
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Mon, Jan 16
7:00 PM ET
CAPITAL CITY GO-GO
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Thu, Jan 19
8:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
WINDY CITY BULLS
Now Arena
Hoffman Estates, IL
Sun, Jan 22
3:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Ft. Wayne, IN
Tue, Jan 24
6:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
CLEVELAND CHARGE
Wolstein Center
Cleveland, OH
Wed, Jan 25
7:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
CLEVELAND CHARGE
Wolstein Center
Cleveland, OH
Fri, Jan 27
7:00 PM ET
MOTOR CITY CRUISE
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Sun, Jan 29
2:00 PM ET
MOTOR CITY CRUISE
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Fri, Feb 3
7:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
MAINE CELTICS
Portland Expo Building
Portland, ME
Sat, Feb 4
7:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
MAINE CELTICS
Portland Expo Building
Portland, ME
Mon, Feb 6
7:00 PM ET
WESTCHESTER KNICKS
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Wed, Feb 8
7:00 PM ET
WESTCHESTER KNICKS
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Sat, Feb 11
6:30 PM ET
LONG ISLAND NETS
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Mon, Feb 13
7:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
DELAWARE BLUE COATS
Chase Fieldhouse
Wilmington, DE
Wed, Feb 15
12:30 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Fri, Feb 24
8:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
BIRMINGHAM SQUADRON
Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Birmingham, AL
Sun, Feb 26
12:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
OKLAHOMA CITY BLUE
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Thu, Mar 2
11:00 AM ET
GREENSBORO SWARM
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Sat, Mar 4
6:30 PM ET
GREENSBORO SWARM
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Wed, Mar 8
7:00 PM ET
G LEAGUE IGNITE
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Thu, Mar 9
7:00 PM ET
G LEAGUE IGNITE
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Sat, Mar 11
6:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
DELAWARE BLUE COATS
Chase Fieldhouse
Wilmington, DE
Fri, Mar 17
7:00 PM ET
GRAND RAPIDS GOLD
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Sat, Mar 18
6:30 PM ET
GRAND RAPIDS GOLD
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
Gateway Center Arena
College Park, GA
Tue, Mar 21
7:30 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
RAPTORS 905
Paramount Fine Foods Centre
Mississauga, ON
Thu, Mar 23
8:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
WINDY CITY BULLS
Now Arena
Hoffman Estates, IL
Sat, Mar 25
8:00 PM ET
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS
BIRMINGHAM SQUADRON
Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Birmingham, AL
