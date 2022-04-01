GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The College Park Skyhawks defeated the Grand Rapids Gold 118-115 on the road at the DeltaPlex Arena.

With the win, College Park (20-13) has clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA G League Playoffs. It is the first time the Skyhawks have made the playoffs in franchise history.

The win also marks College Park’s 10th consecutive victory, which extends the G League best this season.

Marcus Georges-Hunt led with 23 points, the fifth time he has scored at least 20 points this season. He matched his career high with five made threes.

Cat Barber and Justin Tillman joined Georges-Hunt in the 20-point club with 21 points apiece. Tillman added 11 rebounds, the 19th time this season he has had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Barber chipped in six assists and four rebounds.

Sharife Cooper, coming off a career-high 42 points on Tuesday, scored 19 points and dished out eight assists.

A.J. Lawson recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Skyhawks trailed out of the gate, then exploded for 39 points in the first quarter to lead, 39-31 after one. They did not relinquish the lead again until there were three minutes remaining in the game. The Gold came back to take the lead late behind 11 points each in the fourth quarter by Devonte Bandoo and Trevon Duval. However, clutch buckets from Barber and Cooper helped the Skyhawks regain the lead and ultimately close out the game.

Duval led the Gold (17-14) with 26 points on the night to go with 10 assists. Bandoo had 20 points of his own, including six made three’s on eight attempts. Big man Petr Cornelie pitched in 16 points and 12 boards.

The Skyhawks close out their season with the conclusion of a two-game set at Grand Rapids on Saturday. The game is at 7 p.m. and can be watched live on NBAGLeague.com.