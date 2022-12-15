COLLEGE PARK — The College Park Skyhawks defeated the Delaware Blue Coats 120-117 on Wednesday night at the Gateway Center Arena.

It is the Skyhawks’ fifth straight win, and it clinched the first seed in the East region for the upcoming NBA G League Winter Showcase.

Jared Rhoden scored a career-high 29 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3FG) in 25 minutes off the bench to pace the Skyhawks (11-4) to the victory. The rookie also grabbed seven rebounds. Brandon Williams added 18 points, three assists, and three rebounds.

The Blue Coats, who led by as many as 17 points early, held a 31-18 lead after the first quarter. Delaware kept the lead going into the halftime break, 60-53. Rhoden led College Park with 11 points and five rebounds at half.

The Skyhawks took the lead for the first time at 78-76 with 3:16 left in the third quarter behind made buckets from Armoni Brooks (11 points, 3-10 3FG), Williams, and Rhoden. The Skyhawks took an 88-84 lead into the final frame behind a 35-24 third quarter.

Rhoden’s 11 points and Williams’ 10 points in the fourth quarter helped carry the Skyhawks to the win in the end. The Skyhawks matched their season high with 17 offensive rebounds, led by four from A.J. Lawson.

“I’m proud of the guys in that locker room. Not only the players, but the coaches, the staff, training staff, everyone in this group,” said Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey. “We really came together. It wasn’t a perfect game, but we found a way.”

The Blue Coats were once again paced by Saben Lee, who scored 28 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished eight assists. Former Skyhawk Charlie Brown, Jr. chipped in with 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3FG) and eight rebounds.

The Skyhawks will travel to Canada to take on the Raptors 905 on Friday in the team’s last game prior to the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas. The game is set to tip at 7 p.m. The NBA G League Winter Showcase is set to take place from Dec. 19-22. The Skyhawks will be one of eight teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament for the Showcase Cup while the remaining 22 teams will each play two games to complete the Showcase portion of their schedules.