COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks (15-13) defeated the Maine Celtics (13-15), 136-127 at the Gateway Center Arena on Tuesday night for Military Appreciation Night Presented by Emory Healthcare.

The Skyhawks have now won a franchise-record six games in a row and eight of their last nine. They also possess the longest current winning streak in the G League.

Fresh off of being named NBA G League Player of the Week on Tuesday, Cat Barber finished with 33 points and four assists. Over his past three games, he is averaging 35.3 points per game.

Langston Galloway, coming off a 25-point performance on Sunday’s win at Cleveland, scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3FG) in the first half alone. Galloway finished with 26 points on the night.

As a team, the Skyhawks finished with 75 points in the first half, which tied their season high. They took a 75-57 lead into half, tying their second-largest positive point differential in a first half this season.

The Skyhawks held their lead throughout the second half, despite a 41-point fourth quarter from the Celtics.

College Park finished with six players in double figures: Galloway, Barber, A.J. Lawson (14), DaQuan Jeffries (19), Sharife Cooper (18), and Marcus Georges-Hunt (19). Cooper finished with his fifth double-double of the season, adding 10 assists to his point total.

The Celtics were led by Chris Clemons, who scored 25 points and dished out four assists in 30 minutes.

The Skyhawks shot 48-90 (.533 FG%) from the field, and 16-33 (.485 3FG%) from three. It is the second game this season that the team has shot at least .500% from the field and .450% from three (Dec. 22, 2021 vs. TEX).

“For Military Appreciation Night, we talked about working together as a unit and having each other’s backs,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “It was great to get a win against a team that has beaten us three times this year.”

The Skyhawks will travel next to take on the Windy City Bulls in a two-game set away from home. The first game will tip at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night, and the conclusion will take place Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Both games can be watched live on NBAGLeague.com.