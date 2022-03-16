COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks defeated the Wisconsin Herd 131-124 at the Gateway Center Arena on Wednesday night.

The win is the third straight and fifth in six games for the Skyhawks.

The Skyhawks (12-13) scored 49 points in the opening quarter to the Herd’s 29, the most in any quarter for the team this season. They continued to fill it up to close out the first half, ending with 75 points to the Herd’s 59. It marked the most points in any half for the team this season. DaQuan Jeffries, in his first game since Jan. 28 after a left foot injury, scored 19 first-half points in nine minutes. The forward drilled four of his eight three-point attempts in the opening half. Jeffries finished the game with a season-high 35 points on 13-22 FG and 7-13 3FG shooting. His seven made three’s ties a career high.

Coming off a career-high 33 points to go with 15 rebounds in Westchester on Monday, Jalen Johnson finished with 29 points and 19 rebounds in 40 minutes. The Skyhawks are 3-0 since the rookie was assigned to the Skyhawks by the Hawks on March 11.

The Herd stormed back in the second half, getting to within four points in the fourth quarter. Rayjon Tucker led the Herd with 31 points and nine rebounds on the night and brought the Herd back into the game with 13 fourth-quarter points.

Ultimately, the Skyhawks were able to seal the game thanks to 11 points down the stretch from Jeffries and four made three’s on eight attempts by the team.

The Skyhawks compiled 33 assists, the most in any game this season for the team. They finished the game with .505 FG% (48-95 FG) and .395 3FG% (15-38 3FG) shooting splits.

“It’s tough to sustain energy and effort for 48 minutes, it’s a long game, but we have to keep pushing for that,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “We’ll keep showing these guys where they can improve and try to close them out on Friday.”

The Skyhawks will stay home to take on the Wisconsin Herd in the conclusion of a two-game set at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park. The finale will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. The game can be found live on Peachtree TV.