COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks fell 112-97 to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in their first meeting of the season on Saturday.

After falling behind early, the Skyhawks (7-7) scored 43 points in the second quarter, marking the most points scored in any quarter by College Park this season. However, the Mad Ants (6-9), led by Justin Anderson’s 35 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes, controlled the second half to secure the victory in the first of a two-game series.

Center Justin Tillman led the Skyhawks in points (26) and rebounds (11) in 39 minutes, securing his sixth consecutive double-double and his team-leading 12th overall. Ibi Watson pitched in a career-high 20 points off the bench in 24 minutes. Malik Ellison finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in 40 minutes after making his second consecutive start, notching his first career double-double.

“For Monday, we want to try to get to the basket more and get to the free throw line more,” said Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey. “That’s where our identity is.”

The Skyhawks will finish out the two-game series with Fort Wayne on Monday, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on Peachtree TV.