The College Park Skyhawks will return to Gateway Center Arena on Friday to host NBA G League Ignite, the G League’s official development team, at 7 p.m.

The game will be part of the NBA G League Ignite Tour, where NBA G League Ignite take on different teams in the G League outside of the regular season schedule.

Based in Walnut Creek, Calif., the NBA G League Ignite roster includes elite players who are eligible for the NBA Draft as well as NBA and NBA G League veterans who serve as mentors to the team’s young talent. The Ignite roster is highlighted by Marietta native Scoot Henderson, a 17-year-old point guard who attended Kell High School in Marietta until this season, and Jaden Hardy, a Detroit native who was considered one of the top players in the 2021 high school class.

In the team’s first season in 2020-21, Ignite featured Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, who both went on to be selected in the top-10 of the 2021 NBA Draft. Green was selected second overall by the Houston Rockets and Kuminga was taken with the seventh overall pick by the Golden State Warriors.

This will be the two teams’ first matchup with each other since Ignite began before the 2020-21 season.