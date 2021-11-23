Riverdale High School is hosting a celebration Nov. 30 to announce the formation of the Cordy Glenn Scholarship.

The kickoff event, at 10:30 a.m. in the new gym, will feature a student-athlete pep rally and a visit from Glenn, a longtime NFL offensive lineman and one of Riverdale’s most prominent graduates.

United Charitable and Glenn launched the scholarship in time for Riverdale’s Class of 2022, dedicating six college scholarships of $2,000 each to deserving student-athletes at his alma mater. Interested Riverdale student-athletes can apply for the scholarships from Jan. 5 to April 15. Information is available at the offices of the school’s guidance counselors.

Glenn, 32, made 50 starts at offensive guard and offensive tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs before he was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 345-pounder played with Buffalo from 2012-17, and then was with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2018-19.