COVID-19 complications have called off this week’s Riverdale and Mount Zion high school football game.
Riverdale officials said Mount Zion is dealing with coronavirus issues. The game was scheduled for Saturday.
Riverdale, 2-2 on the season, is back in action Oct. 30 against Fayette County. Oct. 23 was a scheduled bye week for the Raiders.
The next scheduled game for Mount Zion (0-4) is Oct. 23 against Hampton.
