LOCUST GROVE — A runner-up finish by the Forest Park girls highlighted the local performances in Saturday’s Region 3-AAAAA Cross Country Championships at Locust Grove.
Forest Park was led by Jimena Castillo, who was ninth individually with a 5K time of 24 minutes, 49 seconds. She was backed up by Adriana Laguna (12th, 25:53), Jennifer Aguilar-Ocampo (17th, 29:43) and Marisol Rodriguez (18th, 29:55).
Mundy’s Mill finished third in the girls competition behind Keianna West (11th, 25:46), Kalyah Dillard (13th, 27:01), SaMaya Johnson (15th, 28:55) and Nkem Ndozi (20th, 30:39).
Forest Park’s boys team took third with top performances from Andres Laguna (11th, 19:50) and David Rivera-Hernandez (16th, 21:36). Charles Drew’s boys also made state with a fourth-place finish paced by Danny Ortega-Mendoza (13th, 20:18) and Charles Miller (17th, 21:44).
Jonesboro senior Chemar McGhee was the top local boys finisher in eighth with a time of 18:37, while Mundy’s Mill’s Fred Umeano was 20th (22:48).
CROSS COUNTRY
Riverdale runners place high
LOCUST GROVE — Two Riverdale runners, Cameron McGee and Amir Harris, posted high finishes in Saturday’s Region 5-AAAA Cross Country Championships at Locust Grove.
McGee was third overall with a time of 18:35, and Amir placed fifth in 19:03.
