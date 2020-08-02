Clayton State’s Nia Elmore was competing at a three-day Peach Belt Conference track and field meet in Daytona Beach, Fla. At the same time, she was also studying for nursing school finals.
“I was either running, warming up, or studying,” Elmore said.
Constantly darting from Point A to Point B was a common occurrence for Elmore.
Elmore ran sprints and broke 19 indoor and outdoor Clayton State records over the past four years. She is also pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing and a minor in health and fitness management.
She said she didn’t even pay attention to her statistics at the beginning. She was under the impression that her college career would include cheerleading until her weightlifting coach that doubled as a track coach saw her potential.
Elmore’s vertical jump and 40-yard-dash were measured each quarter for class. The coach noticed her vertical increasing and dash time decreasing. He persuaded Elmore to give track and field a try.
“To me, it was all fun and I was doing it on the side,” the Liberty County High graduate said. “l decided I should try something different, so then I just went for it.”
Elmore acknowledged that her passion for the sport grew when she continuously began to drop certain times and break those records.
She began her record-breaking outdoor campaign starting in 2017 as a member of the 400-meter relay that broke a nine-year old program record twice. She broke five records over the course of six meets and 16 total events in 2018 and was named to Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District, Peach Belt Conference All-Academic and an Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar First-Team honoree. In 2019, she competed in eight meets and in 20 events, and broke three more records while earning honors.
Elmore also excelled at indoor, and notched personal bests in 2016-17 in four events, including 200-meters, 1,600-meter relay, 60-meters and 400-meters. She was becoming one of the most decorated student-athletes in recent program history in 2017-18 when she competed in four of five meets and 11 total events and broke seven indoor program records, including the 60-meters five times and a pair of 200-meter contests. In 2018-19 she competed in three of four meets, eight events and earned United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region honors in the 60-meters while she also broke three more program records.
Elmore’s teachers, advisors and coaches discouraged the athlete pursuing a nursing degree while running track, she said. One even informed Elmore that another athlete attempted the same route, and eventually dropped out.
“I was contemplating a lot,” Elmore said. “But, once they realized that I was doing well in track and school they started to come around.”
Elmore was named to her third straight CoSIDA Academic All-District selection for NCAA Division II Women’s Track and Field District Three in Women’s Track and Field in May, 2020 with a 3.77 GPA in nursing.
Even before nursing school began, Elmore would miss out on dining hall trips after practice, and she would frequently put her studies above team functions.
Elmore was the only student-athlete nurse at Clayton State, and she said it was hard for others to understand her position. She was singled out, and had to make certain choices that other teammates didn’t.
“When I got into nursing school I just completely fell off the grid,” Elmore said. “It was hard for me to accept the fact that I’m basically the only one.”
Elmore doesn’t regret the sacrifices she had to make. She only regrets not making it to nationals. She would always tell herself that the next year would be her year. She believed senior year would be her chance, but the outdoor season was cut short after one meet due to COVID-19.
She didn’t know her last track meet was her last, and was disappointed by the way it ended.
“It felt like unfinished business,” Elmore said. “I didn’t get to improve my time, I didn’t get to try to go to nationals. It took awhile for me to get used to it.”
Now, she focuses on becoming a full-time student as she has one final semester to complete at Clayton State. She used to think she was ready for a change of pace after living under rigid structure.
“I couldn’t wait to just be a normal student,” Elmore said. “But now I’m preparing to start school without doing the workouts or conditioning and it’s definitely going to be different.”
She was given the option to compete for one more season, but will now focus on establishing and finding herself as either a pediatric or neonatal nurse.
She hopes her story inspires other athletes who may choose a challenging path.
“Just because you’re an athlete doesn’t mean you can’t be successful and pursue whatever degree you want to,” Elmore said. “Just because you’re an athlete doesn’t mean that you should be limited.”
