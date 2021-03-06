HAMPTON — Defending Class AAAAA state champion Forest Park is one win away from a repeat.
The Panthers defeated Dutchtown 61-50 Saturday in the girls basketball semifinals, earning a spot in the Thursday, March 11 state championship game against Woodward Academy. That game will be at 5 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex.
South Carolina recruit Sania Feagin was dominant in the victory with 28 points and six blocked shots.
Dutchtown was led by 14 points each from Paige Lyons and Jade Anderson.
