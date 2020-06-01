Though it only played seven matches this season, the Drew boys soccer team proved plenty to its head coach.
Richard Magee liked what he saw early in the season, and expected the Titans’ success to continue as the weather got warmer. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic struck and left the players and coaches with unfulfilled goals.
Drew finished with a 5-0-2 record and on a three-game winning streak, the last a 2-0 victory March 10 over Stephenson before play was halted.
“I think this is our best (boys soccer) team at Drew we’ve ever had (since the school opened in 2009),” Magee said. “They were hard workers. The season was just too short for them. We’ll never know how it would have turned out. But it was fun while it lasted. We'll miss our seniors. They will always be part of the Drew community. Once a Titan, always a Titan.”
Captain Moses Ogunleye was one of six seniors on the Drew roster that Magee said had both great leadership and talent. Alexis Ortiz, Darwin Fuentes, Emmanuel Boye, Josue Vaquerano and Angel Mariscal were the other seniors.
Each of those players contributed on the field and off of it.
“It’s always great to have your seniors be some of the hardest-working players and I think this year they were the hardest-working players,” Magee said. “When you have that, you’re really going to take off.”
Versatile sophomore Justin Cisneros, also a team captain, was off to a great start, as was Rolando Fitz, another sophomore playmaker.
A 5-5 tie with Fayette County in the season opener and a 1-1 tie with Union Grove were the team's only non-victories in 2020. The Titans had success in different fashions, rolling to convincing wins (11-1 over M.L. King, 6-0 over North Clayton) and pulling out close victories (3-1 over Lovejoy, 3-1 in overtime over Mount Zion, 2-0 over Stephenson).
“This was our best team by far,” Magee said. “We were looking forward to playing two other teams in the region, Morrow and Tucker. I think it would have been a real battle (with those two). Tucker has, in the past, had our number. We were really excited to play them this year and see how it worked out. We played really fast soccer. We had a lot of speed.”
While the seniors don’t get a chance to make up for this year’s disappointing ending, the younger players can focus on making memories during the 2021 season — and achieving some of the goals that were taken away this spring.
“We have just about everybody on offense coming back (next year),” Magee said. “We have three or four key seniors leaving on defense. The offense should be good. Defensively, we’re looking for some new talent to fill in there. Generally, we’ve been getting better. This year if I were playing poker, I was dealt a heck of a hand. I had guys that knew how to play fast already.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.