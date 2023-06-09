Drew earned the Georgia High School Association’s Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award, given to schools that demonstrated impeccable sportsmanship during the 2022-23 school year.

Each region in Georgia had one high school selected for the award, sponsored by Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives, and Drew was the Region 3-AAAAA winner.

“Congratulations to all of the region winners of the GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for 2022-23,” says Dr. Robin Hines, GHSA executive director. “It is an honor for these member schools to be selected by their regions for this award. The characteristics of good sportsmanship are critical to the development of our young people as they transition into productive adults. The GHSA applauds our schools on this accomplishment and appreciates Georgia’s EMCs for their support of this outstanding recognition program.”

The honor is given to schools that reinforce the GHSA philosophy that students, athletes, coaches, spectators and all others associated with high school activities should adhere to the fundamental values of respect, fairness, honest and responsibility.