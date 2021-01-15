Georgia State offensive guard Shamarious Gilmore, a Drew graduate, plans to return for his sixth year of college football eligibility, the Panthers announced Thursday. It will be his fifth season of competition at GSU.
Gilmore is the only four-time, all-conference player in Georgia State football history. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder was a first-team, All-Sun Belt Conference selection last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.