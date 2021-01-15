NCAA Football: LendingTree Bowl-Western Kentucky vs Georgia State

Georgia State offensive guard Shamarious Gilmore, a Drew graduate, plans to return for his sixth year of college football eligibility, the Panthers announced Thursday. It will be his fifth season of competition at GSU.

Gilmore is the only four-time, all-conference player in Georgia State football history. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder was a first-team, All-Sun Belt Conference selection last season.

