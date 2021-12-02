Shamarious Gilmore made history Thursday with his selection to the All-Sun Belt Conference Football Team.
The Charles Drew graduate joined Coastal Carolina offensive lineman Trey Carter as the first two players in Sun Belt history to make the all-conference team five times. Gilmore, an offensive guard, earned the award for a fifth season as a super senior granted an extra year of college eligibility by the NCAA amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gilmore has been a first-team selection the past two seasons. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder has played in a school-record 59 straight games, including 58 starts, while helping the Panthers to four bowl games in a five-year span.
