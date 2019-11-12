JONESBORO - For players, winning games can become almost an after-thought at times but when it came down to Dwight Calloway he's had to overcome a lot to reach 50 career coaching wins.
Flashing back in his life to 2010, the coach who is known around Clayton County as charismatic and passionate on the court had an event happen to him that sidelined him from coaching for five years.
He found out he couldn't run any longer and he had to deal with a cast and crutches for two years following the accident. He tore ligaments and nerves in his leg with a compound fractured leg and a broken ankle but the time for him to return came in 2016.
Callaway returned to the sidelines at Mundy's Mill but he had a mission.
"The Mundy's Mill administration gave me another chance on coaching after being sidelined," Callaway said. "But my mission was not just to win games but help build young men of character. When this happens I figured winning would take care of itself."
The winning ultimately did. Each year he was over the program, Callaway went from winning nine games to 15 and 23 in the following years respectively.
"I was at 48 wins ending last season," Callaway recalled. "We won Friday and me and a coach were talking and it reminded me - I was at 49."
That 50th win came Tuesday evening. Against Griffin High School, the Tigers delivered a 75-40 victory but don't think Callaway is thinking of riding off into the sunset at just 50.
"I could see myself getting over 100, but my bike accident almost kept me from ever coaching again," Callaway said. "Hitting 50 at Mundy's Mill to start my fourth season, I didn't see it my first year after only winning 9 games."